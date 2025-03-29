Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur Corporation tables Rs 15.38 crore surplus budget for FY26

THANJAVUR: The Thanjavur corporation tabled a Rs 15.38-crore surplus budget for financial year 2025-26 at the council meeting held on Friday. Mayor S Ramanathan presided over the meeting.
According to the budget presented at the meeting, the expected revenue for the civic body for 2025-26 is Rs 344.46 crore while the projected expenditure is Rs 324.22 crore. Under the revenue and capital fund head, Rs 206.88 crore is projected for planned expenditure, including construction of buildings and solid waste management.
No other major works in the city have been proposed in the budget. The total revenue during the budget year is estimated at Rs 328 crore while the expenditure is pegged at Rs 312.66 crore. The new projects proposed in the budget included redevelopment of the new bus stand at a cost of Rs 50 crore and construction of the corporation’s zonal offices at Rs 13.5 crore.
These works are to be taken up using the grant expected from the government and also using the corporation's fund, the council was told. After the presentation of the budget, councillors raised various issues in the meeting.
Ward 20 councillor N Saravanan of the AIADMK complained that officials blamed a “lack of funds” for not taking up underground drainage (UGD) works in his ward. He also raised slogans over it carrying a begging bowl in his hand and with a placard hanging from his neck.
Following this other AIADMK councillors spoke in Saravanan’s support and complained that the corporation did not undertake any works in their respective wards. Ward 9 councillor G Anand of the DMK questioned the permission granted by the corporation to the lessee of the convention hall to make alterations and facilitate the conversion into cinema halls.
Following this, AIADMK members lent support to Anand by tapping on the tables. Other DMK members opposed it. As pandemonium broke out Mayor Ramanathan declared all resolutions passed and left the meeting hall.