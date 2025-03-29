Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur Corporation tables Rs 15.38 crore surplus budget for FY26

THANJAVUR: The Thanjavur corporation tabled a Rs 15.38-crore surplus budget for financial year 2025-26 at the council meeting held on Friday. Mayor S Ramanathan presided over the meeting.

According to the budget presented at the meeting, the expected revenue for the civic body for 2025-26 is Rs 344.46 crore while the projected expenditure is Rs 324.22 crore. Under the revenue and capital fund head, Rs 206.88 crore is projected for planned expenditure, including construction of buildings and solid waste management.

No other major works in the city have been proposed in the budget. The total revenue during the budget year is estimated at Rs 328 crore while the expenditure is pegged at Rs 312.66 crore. The new projects proposed in the budget included redevelopment of the new bus stand at a cost of Rs 50 crore and construction of the corporation’s zonal offices at Rs 13.5 crore.

These works are to be taken up using the grant expected from the government and also using the corporation's fund, the council was told. After the presentation of the budget, councillors raised various issues in the meeting.