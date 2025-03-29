Tiruppur mayor announces offices for 60 councillors at Rs 15 crore during budget

TIRUPPUR: Mayor N Dinesh Kumar presented the budget for Tiruppur Corporation for 2025-26 at a special meeting of the council on Friday. According to the mayor, there is surplus of Rs 4 crore. The estimated revenue will be Rs 1,522 crore and expenditure will be Rs 1,517.97 crore.

While councillors of the DMK and its allies welcomed the budget, those from AIADMK and BJP staged a walkout saying it did not fulfil their expectations.

Presenting the budget, the mayor said it focuses on 40 key aspects including drinking water supply, solid waste management, school development, UGD, roads, stray dog control, etc.

Speaking to TNIE, Dinesh Kumar said, “Tiruppur Municipal Corporation was formed in the year 2008. This is the first time in the history of the corporation that a surplus budget has been presented. For this, I have taken steps to reduce unnecessary expenses.

There are several new announcements. We will set up offices with modern facilities for councillors. If they have an office, the public can visit them at any time. And, we have allocated Rs 15 crore for 60 corporation wards, with a special fund of Rs 25 lakh each for councillors.”