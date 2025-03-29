TN Minister Anbil Poyyamozhi writes to MLAs about school infrastructure works

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been writing to all MLAs across the state about completed and ongoing works based on their demands regarding renovation and construction of school buildings, classrooms and libraries in their constituencies.

As on Friday, Poyyamozhi had sent letters to 150 legislators, sources said.

The letter contains a table of names of schools and villages and the numbers of new classrooms built, new lab facilities, toilets constructed on those campuses based on the particular MLA’s demands. And another table contains details of the works under way.

In the letter addressed to individual MLAs, Poyyamozhi wrote, “I have received the following requests regarding elementary/middle/high/higher secondary school buildings and maintenance in your constituency. As per the CM’s guidance, the details of completed works in schools and libraries and the details of ongoing works are given along with this letter for your notice.”