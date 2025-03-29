Two men held for illegal sale of sedative pills in TN's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: City police arrested two men in two different incidents on Thursday for allegedly selling sedatives to youngsters on Thursday.

In the first incident, Podanur police arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday night for illegally selling sedatives to youngsters. 3,000 tablets were seized.

The accused was identified as A Abuthahir, of Karumbukadai. Based on a tip-off about the sale of illegal sale of painkiller drugs, a special team conducted searches.

Around 7 pm, they spotted Abuthahir moving in a suspicious manner and handed him over to the Podanur police station.Preliminary investigation revealed that drug peddlers from Rajasthan sent 30 boxes of sedatives to Bengaluru, and Abuthahir collected them.

Abuthahir sold one tablet for Rs 300.On Friday afternoon, police produced him before a Judicial Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.In the second incident, RS Puram police arrested V Sabarigiri (27) of Veerakeralam for allegedly selling sedative pills. He was also remanded to prison.