21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old student who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the fourth consecutive time died by suicide at her home in Urapakkam, around 40 km south of Chennai, on Friday evening, police said.

Police identified the deceased as S Devadarshini, who had cleared her Class 12 exam in 2021.

According to police, Devadarshini was passionate about becoming a doctor. She had taken the NEET three times earlier but failed to clear the cut-off. Unlike some of her peers, she did not enrol in any other professional course, focusing on achieving her goal of becoming a doctor for the last three years.

A police officer said her parents encouraged her to give one last attempt in May this year and she was undergoing coaching, initially in virtual mode and recently at a private coaching centre in Anna Nagar.

Her parents, Selvaraj and Devi run a bakery about 500 metres from their home.

On Thursday, she looked a bit dejected when she returned home from coaching centre, following which her parents tried to cheer her up. On Friday, while she was assisting her father in the bakery, she excused herself to go home on the pretext of using the washroom.

As time passed, she did not return. Selvaraj got worried and tried calling her, but to no avail. He asked his wife to go home and check on Devadarshini. Devi went home and found her daughter dead in her room.

The family called the 108 ambulance service, whose team rushed to the spot and declared her dead.

Cops from the Kilambakkam police station came to the house and launched an investigation after registering a case.

The body was sent to Chromepet General Hospital for postmortem.