60,000 devotees throng Thirunallar temple assuming it's 'Sani Peyarchi' in TN

KARAIKAL: Despite clarification from authorities that 'Sani Peyarchi', which is the transition of Saturn between zodiac signs, would not be observed this year, around 60,000 devotees thronged Lord Shani temple in Thirunallar on Saturday in the assumption that the phenomenon occurred that day. The transition of Lord Shani (Saturn) between two zodiac signs is called 'Sani Peyarchi', which usually occurs once in 2.5 years.

On March 24, the administration of Lord Dharbaranyeswar temple and the Hindu Religious Institutions Department clarified that 'Sani Peyarchi' would be observed only in 2026 as per the 'Vaakiyam' almanac. However, according to the 'Thirukanitham' almanac, Saturn moved from the Aquarius sign (Kumbam) to Pisces (Meenam) at 9.44 pm on Saturday.

Referring to the almanac, devotees thronged the Thirunallar temple where 'Sani Peyarchi' is celebrated in an auspicious manner. The next transition of Saturn, however, is expected from Aquarius to Pisces in 2026, according to the 'Vaakiyam' almanac. On Saturday, thousands of devotees visited with prayers for work, marriage, children, business and health. Many sought relief from Shani Dhosh (Saturn God's malefic influence). They also took a 'ritual bath' at Nalan Kulam temple tank.

The temple's executive officer, K Arunagirinathan, told TNIE said, "At least 60,000 people visited the temple. We made basic arrangements such as queue coordination and refreshments for them. Annathanam was provided by individuals." A senior priest from the temple said, "Saturday is still an auspicious day and the day of the Saturn god. There were only routine prayers at six times on Saturday. Apart from them, there were no special prayers and rituals."