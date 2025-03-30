AIADMK MLAs were loath to support Waqf resolution: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin said AIADMK MLAs were in bewilderment before supporting the resolution in the Assembly against the Waqf amendment bill.

Participating in an Iftar at Kolathur on Saturday, Stalin addressed a large gathering.

He said, “Edappadi Palaniswami did not take part in the Assembly proceedings when we adopted the resolution. Knowing that we would move the resolution, he went to New Delhi to meet the union minister, who was responsible for the Waqf Bill. His (AIADMK) party MLAs were confused whether or not to support the resolution. They were looking at each other’s faces (in the Assembly), going out to speak to somebody over phone. They struggled to take a decision. Finally, just for the sake of it, they supported the resolution.”

“I also asked their leader to speak with the union minister about the Waqf Bill issue, similar to his claim of speaking about the two-language policy,” Stalin added.

On Palaniswami’s response to TVK leader Vijay’s claim that his party was the main opponent to the ruling DMK in 2026, Stalin, without naming the actor, said, “He (EPS) emphasised that theirs was the opposition party. Until now, he had been saying they would be the ruling party. But he is now in the position to assert his opposition party status. There is a competition among them for second position. We will be number one.”