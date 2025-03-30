Audit finds Rs 112.81 crore MGNREGA funds misappropriated for over 10 years in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A whopping Rs 112.81 crore has been misappropriated from the MGNREGA scheme funds in Virudhunagar district for over a period of 10 years, according to a social audit report by the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The audit has also uncovered 38,063 cases of financial irregularities between 2013 and 2023 here.

The audit report was obtained through an RTI (Right to Information) application filed by activist Karuppasamy.

The RTI reply also mentioned that authorities had managed to recover Rs 78.79 crore of the misappropriated funds.

However, officials from the state Rural Development Department, Virudhunagar, claimed that the said misappropriations were audit objections, and not proven, and that almost all the cases were being settled.

According to the report, a copy of which is with TNIE, the audit disclosed several high-risk irregularities in the scheme including the diversion of MGNREGA funds worth Rs 16.77 lakh to pay the salaries of regular state government staff working in the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).