CBI court imposes three years imprisonment on Tamil Nadu man for duty concession fraud

According to the prosecution, in 2002, the above three persons entered into a criminal conspiracy, based on which Jain imported textile raw materials worth Rs 3.54 crore through two advance licences, and availed a total duty exemption of Rs 3.48 crore (Rs 1.79 crore and Rs 1.68 crore under each licence), under the DEEC scheme, which is an export promotion scheme that permits manufacturers or exporters to import goods required for export production duty free.

In order to fulfil the export obligation under the scheme, Jain and Ramakrishnan exported wrinkled and soiled cloth bits and pieces, that do not have any commercial value, under the guise of ladies long coat. Srinivasan had abused his official position and gave false examination reports as if genuine goods were being exported, though the place involved was beyond his jurisdiction.

The conspiracy came to light when three of their containers, that awaited shipment at Cochin port, were inspected based on an alert from the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB), Customs, Mumbai. On Friday, II Additional District Judge (CBI Cases), Madurai, S Shunmugavel found Ramakrishnan guilty of cheating and criminal conspiracy and sentenced him to three years RI along with a fine of Rs 60,000.