CCMC inspects restoration work of dormant lagoon in Vellalore dumpyard

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran visited the Vellalore dumpyard site on Saturday to inspect ongoing restoration work of a dormant lagoon, which will serve as a water reservoir.

Officials said that treated wastewater from the Ukkadam Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), located in the CCMC’s south zone, will be reused and transported through pipelines to the 60 MLD (600 lakh litres) lagoon which will be built at Vellalore dumpyard.

Adjacent to the lagoon, another six-acre waterbody had been left neglected and lacks a proper water storage system. Restoration is in full swing to revitalise this. As part of restoration efforts, all overgrown shrubs and weeds have been completely removed and the lagoon’s embankments were strengthened. Additionally, to prevent water seepage, a tarpaulin sheet lining will be installed.

Once complete, the combined capacity of the lagoon and the 6-acre waterbody will be 60 MLD ensuring that treated water can be effectively reused. The water will be utilised for irrigating trees grown within the dumpyard premises, composting activities at the waste processing facility, and firefighting during emergencies.

Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran was accompanied by Executive Engineer Elangovan, Assistant Executive Engineer Kanagaraj, Assistant Engineer Jeevaraj, and other corporation officials.