Coimbatore to get skywalks connecting key bus stands

COIMBATORE: Aimed at easing pedestrian movement, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to construct a state-of-the-art skywalk at Gandhipuram. The new facility will connect Tiruvalluvar Bus Stand, Town Bus Stand, and the Mofussil Bus Stand at Dr Nanjappa Road with Crosscut Road. The project is being implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

For years, pedestrians have faced significant hurdles in crossing the Dr Nanjappa Road, which sees a high volume of vehicular movement, especially buses. A pedestrian overhead crossbridge between the town bus stand and mofussil bus stand was removed several years ago for flyover construction, but was never reinstalled, forcing commuters to cross the busy road amid heavy traffic. Commuters, especially elderly citizens and the differently-abled, find it challenging to cross the road safely.

Sources said that the new facility will feature three skywalks, two crossings and four entry & exit points, ensuring easy access for commuters from multiple directions. While the facility will be 3.6 metres wide and 3 metres high throughout, the length of each skywalk and cross bridge will vary. Further, it will be equipped with staircases and elevators to cater to the needs of all individuals, including senior citizens and those with mobility impairments. The initiative aims to enhance pedestrian safety while also streamlining traffic.

A CCMC official said, “The project is set to be established under PPP mode. The civic body shall provide the land and the private company is responsible for the design, construction, financing and operation of the facility. They can generate revenue through advertisements in the facility and use it to maintain the skywalk. The DPR for the project is ready and work will begin once necessary approval is received.”