DMK stages protest at 1,600 places seeking Rs 4K-crore MGNREGS dues

CHENNAI: DMK functionaries held protests at over 1,600 places — at least two places in all panchayat unions across the state — on Saturday, condemning the union government for not releasing dues amounting to Rs 4,034 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to Tamil Nadu for five months.

According to sources, MGNREGS beneficiaries, predominantly women, took part in the protests in large numbers. They raised slogans against the union government, which had been published in the official party organ ‘Murasoli’.

Sharing pictures from protests on X platform, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote, “The DMK stood shoulder to shoulder with lakhs of rural MGNREGS workers in Tamil Nadu, raising one thunderous question to the union BJP government: ‘Where is our money?’” He also contended that denying funds meant for wages to those who toiled under the scorching sun is not just an administrative failure but cruelty.

“The sadist BJP government is deliberately withholding the funds, punishing the rural poor of TN for rejecting them at the ballot,” charged the chief minister. He also added, “Stop this political sadism against the people of TN.” In a post earlier in the day, Stalin said the government at the centre neither liked Gandhi nor the scheme named after him.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin also wrote on X, “MGNREGS is the backbone of the rural economy and the livelihood of the common people. We can never accept that the funds meant for this scheme have been withheld. If this deceitful partiality of the fascists continues, TN will punish them again.”