Kids panic as headmaster attempted suicide in class at Tamil Nadu's Mecheri

COIMBATORE: The headmaster of a panchayat union primary school in Mecheri block of Salem district attempted to end his life in the presence of students on Friday afternoon. The students fled their classrooms in panic.

Following the incident, the district school education department began an inquiry with the headmaster, who is said to be suffering from depression and alcohol addiction. Other teachers said around 15 children study in classes 1 to 5 at the school where the headmaster has been working for over a year.

Sources said on Friday afternoon, the headmaster sent a substitute teacher for a headmasters training programme at the block education office. While in class around 3.30pm, the headmaster attempted to take his life, but failed. Alarmed, the students fled the classroom. He also allegedly recorded the incident and sent a screenshot to his superior via WhatsApp, along with a text saying he would attempt suicide again on Monday. Education officers visited the school immediately and held inquiries, sources added.

An educational officer in Salem who did not wish to be named told TNIE that several charges, including child abuse and prolonged absenteeism, are already pending against him, adding that this is the third school where he is working as headmaster under transfer. “He is also reportedly addicted to alcohol due to personal reasons and did not come to school for many days. Inquiry is under way and counselling for students will be arranged soon,” he added.

When inquired, Tharamangalam District Educational Officer for primary education, Raj, told TNIE that the incident is untoward and an inquiry is under way. He added that departmental action would be taken against him.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)