Nine drug peddlers arrested, 23 kg ganja seized in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: The district police on Friday arrested nine men and seized 23 kg of ganja, allegedly bought from Andhra Pradesh, stored near an abandoned building close to M Pudur TB hospital in Cuddalore. The police also seized two motorcycles and seven mobile phones from the suspects.

Upon instructions from Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, a team led by Cuddalore Sub-Divisional DSP M S Ruban Kumar and Thirupathiripuliyur police personnel conducted an operation to curb drug smuggling, during which they arrested the nine persons. The suspects have been identified as R Shivaji alias Shivaji Ganesan (19) of Thiruvandipuram; V Chandru alias Chandrasekar (29) from Mogappair West in Chennai, residing in Trichy; V Anand (22) of Panruti; L Surya alias Vijay (21) of Kondur; S Eli alias Vignesh (22); S Thol alias Suryapratap (21); K Ari alias Aravind (23) of Thiruvandipuram; N Gundupala alias Akash (19) of Arisiperiankuppam; and M Karthi alias Karthikeyan (20) of Sivanagar in Cuddalore.

Sources said Shivaji, during interrogation, admitted that the group was involved in ganja peddling. They had collectively pooled money in and procured ganja from Andhra Pradesh, they added.

According to the police, Shivaji and Chandrasekar had travelled to Narasayyapet in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh a week ago and purchased 23 kg of ganja from one E Pradeep, a native of Keerapatti village in Usilampatti taluk in Madurai district. The contraband was stored for distribution when the police apprehended them, the officials said. Cuddalore SP Jeyakumar commended the Thirupathiripuliyur police team.

24 kg of banned tobacco products seized

The railway police seized 24 kilograms of banned tobacco products, including gutkha and pan masala, at the Chidambaram Railway Station on Saturday.

The operation was led by railway inspector R Arun Kumar. During an inspection of the Bhubaneswar–Rameswaram train on platform 1, the police found unclaimed parcels in the general compartment. The contraband, valued at Rs 7,968, was handed over to the Chidambaram Food Safety Officer.