Puducherry in low spirits as several restobars, microbreweries shut door

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry’s restobar and microbrewery boom has finally burst with business dropping about 30% compared to last year. Insiders say that at least seven restobars are up for sale and two out of the four microbreweries in the town have shut shop. Oversaturation, decline in tourism, rising costs, and licencing and taxation policies are being blamed for the sharp slump faced by the businesses.

C Elavazhagan, owner of Hoppers, one of the first restobars in the region, says the number of restobars surged post the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the Puducherry government’s liberal licencing policy. “Before the pandemic, Puducherry had just five or six restobars. Now, there are 221 under the FL2 (tourism) category, in addition to 205 regular bars. The Puducherry region alone has 341 bars — 194 restobars and 147 regular bars — spread across just 293 sq km,” Elavazhagan explains.

Microbreweries, which require significant investment, have been hit the hardest. Two units — one on Mission Street and another in Anna Nagar — have shut. Rangaraju Narayanasamy, partner at the Catamaran Brewing Company, Puducherry’s first microbrewery which opened in 2021, attributes the difficulties to outdated polices that don’t align with trends in neighbouring states or globally. The biggest hurdle is the excise duty structure, according to sources.

“We have to pay excise on installed capacity, not actual sales. Even if we don’t sell, we still owe taxes,” laments Elavazhagan, who had to close down his microbrewery.