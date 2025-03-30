Take decisive action to secure statehood: Ramadass to Puducherry government

PUDUCHERRY: Former Lok Sabha member and president of Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (PMMMK) M Ramadass has urged the government to take decisive action in securing statehood instead of merely passing resolutions in the Assembly without following them up with the centre.

In a statement, Ramadass emphasised that Chief Minister N Rangasamy should lead a delegation comprising all-party leaders, Members of Parliament, and expert committee members to meet the Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister with a detailed feasibility report on statehood.

He suggested that the government base its arguments on the recommendations of the Home Affairs Committee, previously led by the late Sushma Swaraj, and prepare a fresh feasibility report through an expert committee. He further urged the delegation to engage with leaders of all political parties in Parliament to justify Puducherry’s demand.

Criticising the government’s passive approach, Ramadass pointed out that despite passing the 14th and 15th resolutions in the previous years by the AINRC-BJP government, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs had recently stated that the centre was unaware of Puducherry’s demand for statehood. He remarked that the previous 14th and 15th resolutions remained ineffective as they seem to have remained to hibernate within Puducherry itself, said Ramadass.