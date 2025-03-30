Tamil Nadu exploring gender sensitivity certificate for businesses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is looking into the feasibility of an initiative that would require businesses and professional practices to obtain a mandatory gender sensitivity clearance certificate before commencing operations. The move comes in response to a directive from the Madras High Court, which had asked the state in November last year to explore the feasibility of such a measure.

The Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment Department has reached out to department secretaries for input and is compiling a status report to be submitted to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

This initiative follows a series of petitions related to sexual harassment filed by Dr Resmi M Nair, Dr Supraja, and LC Vanitha. In response to these concerns, the court issued interim orders on November 21, 2024, stressing on the importance of fostering gender-sensitive environments at workplaces.

Under the proposed framework, a gender sensitivity certification would become a prerequisite for businesses, including schools, hospitals, industries, shops, and other institutions, both profit and non-profit. This requirement would also extend to certain professional fields, such as driving and marriage registration, especially in sectors involving paid or unpaid care work and employment.

The certification process would be overseen by designated technical authorities at various levels – central, state, district, taluk, and village. These authorities would assess businesses and institutions on their compliance with gender sensitivity norms before granting clearance.

The court had also suggested appointing technical authorities to provide guidance, monitor progress, and submit periodic reports to the relevant government bodies. These officials would also be responsible for recommending actions against non-compliant entities, conducting training programmes, and administering gender sensitivity evaluations.