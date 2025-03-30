Tasmac refuses to observe dry day on Good Friday in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tasmac has refused to shut down liquor shops on Good Friday, stating that it is a policy decision of the government.

In a petition, Father Jeyanthan, director of Amalorpava Matha Madhu Vilakku Sabai, urged the state government to make necessary amendments to shut down liquor shops every Good Friday, as it a holy day for Christians. They also observed a day’s fast at Veerapandianpattinam near Tiruchendur.

As per a Home Prohibition and Excise Department policy note, liquor shops are shut on Gandhi Jayanthi, Thiruvalluvar Day, Mahaveer Jayanthi, Miladi Nabi, Vallalar Memorial Day, Independence Day, Republic Day and Labour Day in a calendar year. The state should add Good Friday to the dry day list, he said, and sought to phase out the liquor shops.

In reply, District Manager of Tasmac said shutting liquor shops on Good Friday is a policy decision of the state government.

Father Jeyanthan said they have been raising the demand since four years, but the district-level officials reject the petitions instead of taking it to the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Christhava Makkal Kootamaipu had submitted a petition to Minorities Welfare Minister SM Nazar.