TN farmers claim water from Thirumurthy Dam fails to reach tail-end areas of PAP

TIRUPPUR: Farmers who are part of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) have complained that the water released by the Water Resource Department (WRD) two weeks ago from Thirumurthy dam to the third zone for wetting purposes has not reached many places in the tail-end areas.

The farmers also plan to obtain a certificate from the Village Administrative Officer and submit it to the WRD officials.

P Velusamy, PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement president, said, “As part of PAP, water from Thirumurthy dam was released on March 13 for the second wetting of the third zone. As per PAP, Vellakovil in Tiruppur is the tail-end area, water has not reached many places under the Vellakovil branch canal. At the same time, as the water supply date for the second wetting ends on Saturday, farmers are suffering.”

He added, “We will inspect the area that has not received water through the respective village administration officers, obtain certificates, and submit them to the WRD officials. We will also insist on increasing our water allocation. Currently, we are only getting 60% of our water allocation. Water theft is a major reason for this. Authorities have failed to address this issue.”