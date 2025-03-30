TN's Nambarai local body adopts resolution at gram sabha to oppose quarrying activities

RANIPET: Nambarai villagers during a gram sabha meeting on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution opposing all the quarrying activities in their region. The ongoing operations related to mining and manufactured sand crushing have led to severe public health crises and environmental degradation, claimed the villagers.
The heated gram sabha meeting was chaired by Nambarai panchayat president Kanaka Bhupal, during which several villagers reiterated their longstanding demand for the immediate closure of quarries at Anaimallur Hill. They presented alarming accounts of respiratory diseases, skin ailments and livestock deaths, allegedly caused by the ill effects of the mining operations that have been continuing for nearly 15 years.
During a consultation meeting with collector Dr J U Chandrakala on November 22, 2024, the villagers registered their strong opposition to the same. A Nambarai farmer said, "The (emission of mineral) dust has destroyed our crops and children's health. We've been protesting for years, but no action has been taken."
The gram sabha adopted the resolution after the quarry operators on March 12 sought environmental clearance from the state authority. The villagers have hoisted black flags in front of their houses as a sign of protest and have submitted petitions to the district authorities demanding the implementation of previous resolutions adopted by the gram sabha against the mining activities.
The villagers claimed the authorities have not yet responded to their demands, and said if the quarries are not shut permanently, they will intensify their protests. Local representatives, including Nambarai panchayat vice-chairman Ramadoss, Thimiri union vice-chairman Ramesh and agricultural department officials, participated in the gram sabha meeting on Saturday.