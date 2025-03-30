TN's Nambarai local body adopts resolution at gram sabha to oppose quarrying activities

RANIPET: Nambarai villagers during a gram sabha meeting on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution opposing all the quarrying activities in their region. The ongoing operations related to mining and manufactured sand crushing have led to severe public health crises and environmental degradation, claimed the villagers.

The heated gram sabha meeting was chaired by Nambarai panchayat president Kanaka Bhupal, during which several villagers reiterated their longstanding demand for the immediate closure of quarries at Anaimallur Hill. They presented alarming accounts of respiratory diseases, skin ailments and livestock deaths, allegedly caused by the ill effects of the mining operations that have been continuing for nearly 15 years.

During a consultation meeting with collector Dr J U Chandrakala on November 22, 2024, the villagers registered their strong opposition to the same. A Nambarai farmer said, "The (emission of mineral) dust has destroyed our crops and children's health. We've been protesting for years, but no action has been taken."