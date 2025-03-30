TNSTC to operate 70 special buses for ‘Kundam festival’

ERODE: Special buses will be operated from Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore on April 7,8 and 14 on the occasion of ‘Kundam’ festival in Bannari Mariamman Temple, Sathyamangalam, Erode.

The Kundam festival is held annually during Panguni, a Tamil month. The current year’s festival started on March 24 and will be held until April 14

One of the main rituals of the festival is the fire walk and it will be held on April 7 and 8. Usually, devotees in large numbers from various districts like Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Namakkal and Karnataka will do the ritual.

District collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the preparations, instructed officials and made all necessary arrangements. Meanwhile, the TNSTC has announced that special buses will be operated to the temple.

T Mohan Kumar, General Manager of TNSTC of Erode, in a statement released on Saturday said, “Special buses will be operated from Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Gobichettipalayam, Kavindapadi, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam, Puliampatti, Nambiyur, and Bhavanisagar areas for the festival. Special buses will also be operated from Mysuru in Karnataka.”

Another official said that, “Buses will be operated according to the number of devotees from specific areas. Currently, 70 special buses are scheduled.”