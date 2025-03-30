TVK is a crawling baby, DMK is a sprinter: Minister

CHENNAI: A day after TVK president Vijay claimed that the 2026 Assembly election would be a two-way fight between the TVK and the DMK, the Dravidian major on Saturday took a dig at the actor’s fledgling party.

“TVK is a crawling baby and the DMK is a successful sprinter like PT Usha,” said HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu. “DMK has travelled through rough terrain, and the actor’s party is yet to see jails, protests, agitations and also does not know what public service is.”

Taking part in another event, DMK treasurer TR Baalu said he would not respond to Vijay as the actor had launched a party only the ‘day before yesterday’.

In Vellore, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said, “We don’t care who contests against us or who forms alliances with whom. The DMK will work hard and win.” In Chennai, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “Everybody thinks DMK is their competition. But there is none in the field to compete with our leader or our party.”