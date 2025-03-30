Vijay’s speech was to boost TVK cadre morale: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: “The AIADMK is the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, and people have accepted this,” party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Replying to reporters’ question on TVK founder Vijay’s claim that the 2026 Assembly election will be between his party and the DMK, Palaniswami said, “It is his opinion. Each and every party leader makes such statements to boost the morale of their party cadre.”

Talking about his walkout from the Assembly, Palaniswami said, “We wanted to raise concerns over the murder of a police officer in Usilampatti and the kidnap of a doctor in Sivaganga. We wanted to bring these matters to the attention of the government, but the speaker denied us permission. Such crimes must be prevented, and I wanted to share my opinion on the matter. But, we were denied an opportunity.”

When questioned about former AIADMK minister Sengottaiyan’s alleged visit to Delhi, Palaniswami said he was unaware of the matter.