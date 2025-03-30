Villagers decry delay in construction of new emergency care unit at TN's Melur GH

MADURAI: Residents of Melur expressed distress over the delayed construction of the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) at Melur Government Hospital. The construction work, initiated in January 2023, was expected to be completed in May 2024. However, it has been delayed for over one year.
According to sources, the new TAEI three-storeyed building, is being built at a cost of Rs 9.21 crore within the premises of the government hospital in Melur taluk in Madurai.
Social Activist Veronica Mary said that TAEI plays a great role in addressing road traffic accidents and other emergencies. "It aims to ensure proper and definitive treatment for the injured within the golden hour (the first hour after an injury). Though there is already a TAEI building in the Melur Government Hospital, the new facility was proposed to handle extra patients, during heavy patient inflow. However, the delay has been upsetting the patients and general public alike," she said.
Speaking to TNIE, former president of Soorakkundu Panchayat S Nirmala opined, "We appreciate the services of the health department in Melur GH. Though there are good private hospitals in Melur Town, common man and poor villagers are completely dependent on the medical facilities from the health department. In spite of the issues at Melur GH, the emergency care unit is of utmost importance and any delay in the construction will affect the public."
When contacted, an official from the health department told TNIE,"After the proposal was accepted, the tender was awarded to the contractor. However, we sought more requirements and changes in terms of surgery ward and other amenities. This led to a profound delay in the initiation of the project itself, so the entire project got delayed. All the construction-related works are complete, even the lift testing has been finished. But some patch works such as electrical fittings and minor items are yet to be completed. After completion, the facility can house 60 beds with all kinds of equipment. We expect that the contractor will hand it over to the building next month."