Villagers decry delay in construction of new emergency care unit at TN's Melur GH

MADURAI: Residents of Melur expressed distress over the delayed construction of the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) at Melur Government Hospital. The construction work, initiated in January 2023, was expected to be completed in May 2024. However, it has been delayed for over one year.

According to sources, the new TAEI three-storeyed building, is being built at a cost of Rs 9.21 crore within the premises of the government hospital in Melur taluk in Madurai.

Social Activist Veronica Mary said that TAEI plays a great role in addressing road traffic accidents and other emergencies. "It aims to ensure proper and definitive treatment for the injured within the golden hour (the first hour after an injury). Though there is already a TAEI building in the Melur Government Hospital, the new facility was proposed to handle extra patients, during heavy patient inflow. However, the delay has been upsetting the patients and general public alike," she said.