125 years of healing: Legacy of Christian Medica College

VELLORE: The first batch of licensed medical practitioners - all women - who graduated in 1922 from what we now know as the Christian Medical College were sent out into the world, armed not just with knowledge and science but empathy and a higher purpose.

“You will not only be curing diseases but will also be battling epidemics, plagues, and pestilences and preventing them. Face trials with a smile, with head erect and a calm exterior. If you are fighting for the right and for a true principle, be calm and sure and keep on until you win,” Dr Ida Scudder told them.

The ethos of this remarkable woman, a third-generation American missionary, has germinated in the students, staff and alumni of the CMC. The Vellore institution founded by Dr Scudder, with just two books, a microscope, a skeleton, and a bullock cart, has become one of the most respected and impactful institutions in the country, renowned for its excellence in healthcare, education, and research.

Internationally reputed, not-for-profit healthcare organisation, with a network of primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care hospitals, has around 3,675 beds spread across seven campuses in and around Vellore, as well as in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

The History of CMC and Its Impact on Medical Education

Dr Scudder, born in Ranipet in 1870, hailed from a well-known family of American missionaries but, in her youth, she never dreamed of a life of service especially after witnessing a famine in her childhood.

“Ammal, Ammal! Pasi, Pasi!”

Pasi. Hunger. A word that clung to her memory like a shadow. The image of hundreds of tiny, trembling hands reaching out like fragile claws, haunted her nights. Starving children, just like her, desperate for bread. As many pieces as she tried to tear it into, it was never enough. Some hands were too weak, and she had to press the bread into the little mouths. All around her, the desperate chorus echoed: “Pasi… Pasi…”