A cut above: Stanley performs 100th liver transplant

CHENNAI: In a significant milestone, the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant Centre at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai performed its 100th cadaveric liver transplant on March 3, becoming the first government healthcare institution in the country to achieve this feat. The recipient of the organ is recovering well, hospitals sources said.

The achievement comes 16 years after Stanley became the first in the government sector in India to successfully transplant a liver into a 43-year-old Chennai woman under the deceased donor programme on January 29, 2009.

The milestone surgery this month was performed by a team led by Dr S Jeswanth, director of the liver transplant institute, and a team of doctors from Rela Hospital. Stanley and Rela Hospital work together on liver transplantations under a memorandum of understanding. The donor was a 49-year-old man, who had been declared brain dead at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Stanley has led the way in this field in the country’s government sector; the hospital was also the first government facility in the country to attempt a liver transplant back in 1995, although the effort by DR R P Shanmugam, a professor in Surgical Gastroenterology, was unsuccessful.

The 2009 operation was performed by the institute’s former head of Surgical Gastroenterology, Dr R Surendran. The doctor, who was instrumental in establishing the liver transplant centre, recalled the sense of relief and joy he felt as the recipient of the liver, M Sayeed Fathima, opened her eyes the day after the surgery.