An emerging hub for high-end jobs, TN thrives on back of its talent pool

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is rapidly emerging as a major hub for high-end job creation, driven by increasing investments, a skilled workforce and strong government initiatives. With companies expanding across key cities, the state is witnessing unprecedented growth in employment opportunities, particularly in technology, renewables, electronics, finance and manufacturing.

The demand for talent is also surging, with high-value job opportunities set to grow significantly. In Chennai alone, the workforce is expected to increase 1.4 times, reaching 3,20,000-3,70,000 professionals by 2030, according to a report by CBRE, an American real estate services and investment firm. This expansion is driven by experienced professionals and fresh graduates, with a strong focus on workforce training, industry-academia collaboration and government-backed skilling programmes.

The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission’s economic survey (for 2024-25) highlights the state’s demographic advantage, with its working-age population peaking. While this share is expected to decline slightly from 66.4% in 2021 to 63.6% by 2036, the shift signals the rise of a more skilled, technology-driven workforce, positioning TN for sustained economic growth.

Between 2022 and the first nine months of 2024, corporate office space absorption in Chennai rose from 14 lakh sq ft to 23 lakh sq ft, reflecting confidence in the state’s talent pool and a business-friendly environment. Among the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) setting up offices in Chennai, 33% belong to engineering and manufacturing, 27% to BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), 13% to technology, 8% to life sciences, 2% to automobiles and 17% to other sectors.

Beyond Chennai, cities like Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy are shaping up to be fertile ground for high-end job creation, attracting investments in manufacturing, R&D and engineering. The IT and tech sectors are also expanding, with Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli offering roles in AI, analytics and software development.