Annual exams for classes 1 to 5 to be held from April 7-17 due to rise in temperature

CHENNAI: Considering the rise in temperature, the Directorate of Elementary Education has advanced the dates of annual examinations for classes 1 to 5.

The exams will now be held from April 7 to 17, instead of the previous scheduled dates of April 9 to 21. This change will apply to all schools under the Elementary Education Directorate.

The decision was taken following requests from various stakeholders including parents to complete the exams early, according to a statement from the School Education Department.