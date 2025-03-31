Arumbavur’s claim to fame

PERAMBALUR: Arumbavur, a small town in Perambalur district, is well-known for its wood sculptures, a tradition that has been passed down through generations. These artisans create intricate wooden statues of deities, animals, human figures and other decorative items.
The craft has gained significant attention and recognition over the years, especially after Arumbavur wood carvings received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in May 2020. This certification has increased their visibility, boosted demand, and opened up new markets, both domestically and internationally.
The wood sculpting tradition in Arumbavur is as old as the village, with artisans working in this craft.Many families in Arumbavur have been involved in wood sculpting for generations, and today, over 250 families continue to carry on the craft. These carvings have become highly sought after both for religious purposes such as carvings of deities for temples and chariots, and for decor. There is a huge demand for these beautiful creations not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in international markets like Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, US, and UK.
The process of wood carving in Arumbavur is a meticulous art. Artisans follow a four-step process to create their works of art. The first step involves designing the figure, followed by carving the figure out of wood. After the basic carving, the artisans add jewellery or other small details, and then move on to sculpting the face, the most important and defining feature of the sculpture.
Once the carving is complete, the piece is polished and sometimes painted to enhance its final look. The level of detail and craftsmanship in these sculptures are what set Arumbavur apart from other forms of wood-sculpting. Artisans here focus on creating lifelike figures that capture the essence of the subjects they represent.
The time it takes to complete a sculpture varies depending on the size and complexity of the piece. For example, it may take just one day to make a one-foot-tall idol, but larger sculptures can take several weeks or even months. The price of these sculptures ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 80 lakh depending on the size, complexity, and wood used
The wood used for these sculptures is carefully chosen for its durability and quality. Commonly used woods include Eluppai, Vaagai, Maavilangai, Thekku, Burma Thekku, Karungali, and Athi, which are all sourced from local forests and suppliers. The artisans’ deep understanding of the wood allows them to create unique and fine pieces of art that can stand the test of time.
Artisans continue to use traditional chisels and tools that have been passed down from generation to generation. These tools are essential for the delicate and detailed work that Arumbavur’s artisans are known for.Though traditionally dominated by men, women in Arumbavur are playing an increasingly important role in the wood carving industry. While many women are not typically involved in the physically demanding carving process, they contribute significantly to the finer work like painting and polishing of the sculptures.
Between 2000 and 2012, the industry was in a state of decline. However, in the last 12 years, the sculpture industry has witnessed growth. In particular, after receiving the GI tag, the business has increased.
Speaking to TNIE, S Vasu (31), a sculptor from Arumbavur who runs Baghavan Wood Crafts said, “Sculpture is the finest form of human-made art, highlighting the history of human civilization and development.
We have been doing various types of wood carving for the past 50 years. After my father’s death, my two elder brothers and I continued the business. Me and my brother are engineering graduates. We received many job offers after completing our engineering degrees, but we chose not to pursue them because we did not want our traditional sculpture art to perish. We learned how to make these sculptures while we were still in school. Since then, we have been doing this as our full-time work.”
“Like us, many young people are showing interest in learning the craft. This makes us happy and gives us hope for the future of the craft. Also, we are hopeful that with continued recognition and government support, our work will not only survive, but also flourish in the coming years,” he added.
“Sculptors in Arumbavur not only create idols but also make a variety of handicrafts, including toys, bells, and even large chariots for temples. These pieces are often sold to temples for their rituals and processions,” another sculptor S Mahendran said.
“However, the industry faces several challenges. The cost of raw materials, especially wood, has increased, making it harder for artisans to afford the materials they need. Despite the challenges, the future of Arumbavur wood carving looks promising. The tradition is being preserved with the GI tag,” he added.
As the demand for Arumbavur wood carvings continues to grow, the artisans are also calling for more support from the Tamil Nadu government.
They have requested that the government organise exhibitions to promote their craft and give them more visibility.
They are also advocating for the renovation and maintenance of wooden chariots in temples, which could provide more business opportunities for local artisans. These steps will help them preserve the legacy of Arumbavur wood carving and ensure that the tradition is passed down to future generations.
R Sanjay, a customer from Kerala, said, “As a temple committee member, I had ordered a wooden chariot for our temple’s annual festival. The artisans did an outstanding job.”
An official from the Perambalur district administration said the government is committed to supporting these artisans through various schemes. “Arumbavur wood carvings are a valuable part of cultural heritage. This tag not only boosts the visibility of the craftsmanship, but also opens up new markets for these artisans. We will take necessary steps to set up exhibitions at state and national levels to improve their business,” the official said.