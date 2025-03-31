Arumbavur’s claim to fame

PERAMBALUR: Arumbavur, a small town in Perambalur district, is well-known for its wood sculptures, a tradition that has been passed down through generations. These artisans create intricate wooden statues of deities, animals, human figures and other decorative items.

The craft has gained significant attention and recognition over the years, especially after Arumbavur wood carvings received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in May 2020. This certification has increased their visibility, boosted demand, and opened up new markets, both domestically and internationally.

The wood sculpting tradition in Arumbavur is as old as the village, with artisans working in this craft.Many families in Arumbavur have been involved in wood sculpting for generations, and today, over 250 families continue to carry on the craft. These carvings have become highly sought after both for religious purposes such as carvings of deities for temples and chariots, and for decor. There is a huge demand for these beautiful creations not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in international markets like Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, US, and UK.

The process of wood carving in Arumbavur is a meticulous art. Artisans follow a four-step process to create their works of art. The first step involves designing the figure, followed by carving the figure out of wood. After the basic carving, the artisans add jewellery or other small details, and then move on to sculpting the face, the most important and defining feature of the sculpture.