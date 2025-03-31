Breaking new ground TN's homegrown banks expand beyond their regional roots

CHENNAI: In recent years, Tamil Nadu’s traditional banks have been rewriting their narratives. Once deeply rooted in local communities and regional networks, institutions like the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), City Union Bank, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) and Indian Bank are reinventing themselves for a new era. In a bid to capture markets far beyond their established territories, these banks are embracing cutting-edge technology, diversifying into sectors such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail banking, and increasingly targeting niche customer segments like Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). This transformation not only reflects their ambition to grow but also highlights their strategic response to a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.

Historically, Tamil Nadu’s homegrown banks are known for their strong community orientation. Founded by visionary entrepreneurs and local business communities, these banks initially served the immediate financial needs of traders, agriculturists and small business owners. Their evolution from regional players to nationally-recognised institutions has been marked by decades of steady growth, strategic mergers and a gradual shift towards embracing technology and modern banking practices.

What once began as modest operations has expanded into robust networks with thousands of branches, ATMs and automated service centres. At present, these banks are not only increasing their physical footprints but also reimagining customer service through digital innovations and data-driven decision making. The evolution from a community-centric model to one that competes on a national level is a testament to their ability to adapt to new market demands while retaining customer trust built over generations.