CCMC plans slew of projects to clear Vellalore dumpyard

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to execute a series of projects at the Vellalore dumpyard to clear the legacy waste piled up for several years.

Presenting the budget on Friday, the mayor announced plans to kick-start the second phase of the bio mining project, installing a biogas and waste-to-energy plant, and the plantation of saplings in the recovered land. The CCMC continues to implement various sanitation measures to safeguard public health.

As part of these efforts, extensive tree plantation and environmental conservation activities are being carried out in and around the dumpyard, which spans 697.97 acres.

In addition to enhancing greenery, the municipal corporation is also focusing on sustainable waste management. The accumulated solid waste at the dumpyard is being processed using a Bio-Mining method, ensuring safe and effective waste disposal. Under the Smart City Project, `60.11 crore was allocated for processing 9,40,041 cubic metres of solid waste through the Bio-Mining process, leading to the reclamation of 50 acres of land at the Vellalore dumpyard.

Further, under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 (Urban) initiative, an additional `54.85 crore has been allocated for clearing 7,94,139 metric tons of solid waste through Phase two of Bio-mining. Upon completion of this project, around 84.62 acres of land in the facility will be reclaimed, providing space for further developmental activities.

In addition, the civic body announced numerous plans for the Vellalore dump yard site in the recent budget session to dispose of waste, address residents’ issues, and ensure proper maintenance of the facility.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran stated that these initiatives will not only help in waste clearance but also provide a long-term solution for the city’s solid waste management issues.

The CCMC remains committed to improving sanitation, ensuring environmental sustainability, and making the city cleaner and healthier for its residents.