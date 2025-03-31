Cinematic explorations

Cinema is a portal to places we may not visit. Some locales have even become characters in their own right. Tamil Nadu, with its diverse topography — misty hill stations, sunlit beaches, bustling cities, and ancient heritage sites — has set the stage for countless cinematic journeys.

The interplay of cinematography, art direction, and storytelling transforms real-world locations into enduring visual memories. Through insights from cinematographers, production designers, and heritage experts, this journey explores Tamil Nadu’s film locations, their impact on audience perception, and the rise of film tourism.

Guna Caves

A few locations spotted in Tamil cinema have achieved the legendary status of Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, named after the Kamal Haasan-starrer Guna (1991). The caves, shrouded in mist and mystery, have since been closed to the public due to their treacherous terrain.

Art director Ajayan Chalissery, who recreated Guna Caves for Manjummel Boys, recalls the challenge. “Public access is restricted, so we needed special permission. But since it was risky to bring an entire crew there, we built a set instead. It took two months to design, using pipe and fibre materials.” Recreating the caves was complex.

“We found an unused building in Perumbavoor that matched the caves’ height and structure. Since no one had entered the actual caves in 14 years, we had to be extremely careful in our research.” He believes art direction goes beyond mere replication.

“Each place has a distinct identity — Karaikudi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Puducher ry al l have unique architectural styles. When we recreate locations, we include these nuances, even down to the costumes of the people,” he says.

Even decades after Guna, the allure of these caves endures, proving that some cinematic locations outgrow their films to become legends of their own.