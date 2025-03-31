Cinematic explorations

Cinema is a portal to places we may not visit. Some locales have even become characters in their own right. Tamil Nadu, with its diverse topography — misty hill stations, sunlit beaches, bustling cities, and ancient heritage sites — has set the stage for countless cinematic journeys.
The interplay of cinematography, art direction, and storytelling transforms real-world locations into enduring visual memories. Through insights from cinematographers, production designers, and heritage experts, this journey explores Tamil Nadu’s film locations, their impact on audience perception, and the rise of film tourism.
Guna Caves
A few locations spotted in Tamil cinema have achieved the legendary status of Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, named after the Kamal Haasan-starrer Guna (1991). The caves, shrouded in mist and mystery, have since been closed to the public due to their treacherous terrain.
Art director Ajayan Chalissery, who recreated Guna Caves for Manjummel Boys, recalls the challenge. “Public access is restricted, so we needed special permission. But since it was risky to bring an entire crew there, we built a set instead. It took two months to design, using pipe and fibre materials.” Recreating the caves was complex.
“We found an unused building in Perumbavoor that matched the caves’ height and structure. Since no one had entered the actual caves in 14 years, we had to be extremely careful in our research.” He believes art direction goes beyond mere replication.
“Each place has a distinct identity — Karaikudi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Puducher ry al l have unique architectural styles. When we recreate locations, we include these nuances, even down to the costumes of the people,” he says.
Even decades after Guna, the allure of these caves endures, proving that some cinematic locations outgrow their films to become legends of their own.
Shaping perception
Tamil cinema has also played a vital role in showcasing and preserving architectural heritage, from the grandeur of Chettinad mansions to the colonial elegance of Chennai’s landmarks.
Ashmitha Athreya, trustee and head of operations at Madras Inherited, reflects, “Seeing a heritage building on screen sparks curiosity. I love recognising them in films, especially when filmmakers reinterpret their function.” However, heritage sites pose challenges.
“The main concern is preserving structural integrity while filming. But these locations provide an authenticity that sets can’t replicate.” She notes the measurable impact of film tourism. “After Manjummel Boys, tourist visits to Guna Caves reportedly surged.
Featuring a site in a film inevitably increases footfall.” This influx, if managed well, can be beneficial. “Tourism, when promoted sensitively and in a community- friendly manner, can generate revenue for heritage sites,” Ashmitha says. One site she hopes to see featured in cinema is the Madras Labour Union building. “Its historical significance deserves attention and preservation.”
Unexpected challenges
While Tamil Nadu’s hills and heritage sites are cinematic staples, its coastline has also provided stunning visuals. Preetha recalls a dramatic shoot in Puducherry for Hey Sinamika.
“We filmed a song despite a storm warning. Brinda Master (choreographer) took a chance, and we ended up shooting in real rain during a red alert. The roads were flooded, but the visuals turned out magical.”
Marina Beach, too, has been central to Tamil cinema’s identity, framing political speeches, emotional reunions, and sweeping montages. “Seeing a location on screen creates a lasting impression,” Ashmitha says. “For stories set in Chennai, showcasing popular landmarks introduces the city to audiences.”
The future of filming on location
With CGI and modernisation, will filmmakers continue using real locations? “I hope they keep focussing on historically significant places — it’s a great way to highlight lesser-known heritage sites,” says Ashmitha.
Preetha agrees. “Filming outdoors requires careful planning — timing is key to natural light. Beauty shots work best in the early morning or late evening for soft backlight, while midday sun creates strong shadows for drama. Mapping the sun’s path ensures lighting aligns with our vision.”
Cinema transforms ordinary places into extraordinary experiences. For audiences, these films are an invitation to travel — to step into the frame, follow beloved characters, and see Tamil Nadu not just as a destination, but as a world waiting to be explored.