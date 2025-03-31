Demand for overnight Erode-Kollam daily train service gains momentum

TIRUPPUR: Demand for a daily overnight train service from Erode to Kollam via Tiruppur, Rajapalayam, and Tenkasi are growing louder by the day.

C Rathinasamy, a social activist and an entrepreneur, said, “We have been continuously advocating for the introduction of a daily overnight train between Erode and Kollam. This route is strategically important for fostering economic growth and facilitating travel across key districts.

Once introduced, the service would address long-standing demand for improved transportation of the thriving textile industries in Rajapalayam and printing sector in Sivakasi, connecting them efficiently with the industrial hubs of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode.”

Further, it would significantly ease travel burden for a substantial number of employees commuting daily from Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Kollam to the Kongu region, he added.

Further, he said, “The impending establishment of the PM MITRA PARK in Virudhunagar district will spur industrial activity and consequently, a greater demand for reliable and efficient transportation infrastructure.”

MP Muthurathinam, President of Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA), said, “We have already made this request to the central government.

About Rs 70,000 crore of exports and domestic production takes place in Tiruppur annually. Business people and workers from outer districts and states come to Tiruppur every day. The central government should look into this.”

A senior official from the Salem Division of Southern Railway said, “The ministry of railways considers all requests from public related to train services with due care.”