Disabled Kallupatti residents seek coordinator, enhanced assistance

DINDIGUL: With several dozen disabled persons residing within a 2km radius, Kallupatti village near Thadikombu town panchayat in Dindigul district has the tag of being the ‘saddest’ village in the district. The hapless residents have now sought the government’s help to appoint a special coordinator for the village.

According to official records, there are around 1,020 families in Kallupatti village, near Chettinaickenpatti panchayat. Interestingly, around 67 families have at least one disabled person.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist T Balamurugan said, "This is one of the most unusual villages in the entire district. Persons with various disabilities live here, and more importantly, they are not suffering due to hereditary conditions or other similar issues. While all the families receive financial benefits ranging from Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000 per month, based on the level of disability, what they require is emotional support from relatives and friends, which is missing."

Karuppaiyi (66), an elderly woman said, "I have two sons — Chandran (32) and Ramkumar (25) —both mentally challenged from birth. With my husband’s meagre earnings, we managed to survive. Since my sons are in such pitiable condition, we are receiving a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 each. My husband died in a road accident in Dindigul six years ago. Though we get monthly assistance of Rs 4,000, this is not enough for medicines or their treatment. I seek financial assistance in the form of the guardian support scheme."