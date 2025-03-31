Heavy rain likely in ghat areas of TN on April 2: RMC

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely in isolated places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore, apart from Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni and Dindigul on April 2 and in isolated places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Erode on April 3, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai.

On April 4 and 5, light to moderate rain may occur in isolated parts of the state, the weather bulletin from RMC said.

The trough from interior Odisha to Comorin region now runs from South Chhattisgarh to North Tamil Nadu across interior Maharashtra and Karnataka, the RMC said, possibly bringing rain to some parts of the state.

The maximum temperature may be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal until April 1 and then reduce to normal or slightly below normal levels on April 2 and 3 over Tamil Nadu. As of Sunday evening, Salem recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, touching 39 degree Celsius.

Stations in Dharmapuri, Erode, Karur Paramathi, Madurai airport and Vellore recorded maximum temperatures of over 38 degrees Celsius. Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius.While Chennai has no rain forecast for the next 48 hours, maximum temperature on Monday may touch 35-36 degree Celsius, according to the RMC.

No rain forecast for Chennai

Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius. While Chennai has no rain forecast for next 48 hours, maximum temperature on Monday may touch 35-36 degree Celsius