Ilaiyaraaja: Isaiyin Raajangam

Lighting the way

In hindsight, his flitting experiments seem to have been leading up to this achievement. “Raja sir has already explored symphony music in films. The background score for Veedu, for example, is entirely symphonic in nature and there are many such examples,” says Sam, who attributes his own success to Ilaiyaraaja's influence. “Nowadays, film scores are seen as fillers in between moments; they don’t look at them as the actualisation of a character’s emotion. Raja sir taught me this — and the importance of silence,” says Sam. Even Pradeep, who admits to not paying close attention to Ilaiyaraaja’s music early on, remembers being awed by the veteran composer’s work after formally learning music. “It was only when I started learning music that I could fully appreciate the breadth of complexity in his works. I was particularly inspired by Raja sir’s work in electronic music.”

Burning boxes

With overwhelming adulation for his work, Ilaiyaraaja also receives harsh criticisms, with people noting his acerbic tone in public/media appearances and what is perceived as an inflated sense of self. Some, like YouTuber Vijay Varadharaj, supposes that people misconstrue his confidence as arrogance. “He refuses to be boxed within societal conventions. We seem to have a specific set of rules for how to talk and behave as a celebrity and he refuses to play by those rules. Moreover, for years, nobody gave him the right kind of recognition; even his now-celebrated Nayakan soundtrack was heavily criticised in mainstream reviews at the time. Frustrated by years of such malformed responses, he has probably decided that if they were not going to recognise his greatness, he’s not going to pretend he doesn’t recognise it himself. There is a refreshing honesty to this. I don’t think he knows how to be fake,” says Vijay.

It is perhaps this stubborn refusal to stay within a box that led Ilaiyaraaja to pursue different forms of music even after achieving levels of stardom that might numb even the most fiercely ambitious person. A film, with all its artistic merits, might still be a limiting medium to a composer, who still has to rely on the creative vision of a director, with every song bound by the emotional topography of a scene.

Aware of this, Ilaiyaraaja set out to explore non-film music, with works like Thiruvasagam in Symphony, How To Name It? and Nothing But Wind, to name a few. Ilaiyaraaja’s proclivity for breaking boundaries also extended to his work in films. Dikshith, an independent rock musician from Chennai, elaborates how a lifelong rock music fan like him grew to appreciate Ilaiyaraaja’s experimentation with western music, especially the rock genre. He says, “I was impressed by the amount of thought he has put into writing a variety of songs, especially bringing out so much using guitar, during a time when the guitar wasn’t even used much in film music.

Raja defined his songs by using an interlude in most of them. Rock songs generally have a section for the guitar solo and his interludes stood in for the solo section, in showcasing what the instrument can do, essentially grounding the rock music format in a truly Indian context.”

A compelling radiance

Ilaiyaraaja, despite his immaculate body of work, has always been perceived as having a mercurial relationship with the public. Some criticisms might be unfounded, and some might have a point.

However, the tenacity to resist internalising decades’ worth of constant praises, identifying that almost 50 years of legacy might still be improved upon by undertaking an incredibly complex endeavour, and the refusal to rest on his laurels or dwell on past glory, are enough to dissolve any criticism.

Instead, what is clearly evident is Ilaiyaraaja’s unshakeable belief in his own undying fire, throwing its glorious radiance far and wide, inspiring and guiding the way for anyone starting to believe in their own fire, dying or otherwise.