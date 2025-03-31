Innovative Health infrastructure: Catalysing cutting-edge tech for medical care

CHENNAI: Born with Pierre Robin Syndrome — a rare condition causing a severely small lower jaw, limited mouth opening, and a fused temporomandibular joint-joint that connects jaw to skull — a 4.5-year-old Stephen* from Singapore was struggling to concentrate in class. Due to a feeling of constant fatigue, he often slept during lectures, and his school performance declined owing to worsening obstructive sleep apnea. Even the ‘best doctors’ in Singapore could only offer palliative care, until he reached his early teens and opted for corrective surgery. It was then, his parents decided to bring him to Tamil Nadu hoping to correct his congenital deformity.
“After careful evaluation, I performed a cutting-edge paediatric bilateral distraction osteogenesis to lengthen his lower jaw and treated the jaw ankylosis. This successfully corrected his sleep apnea and the boy was saved from breathing through tracheostomy tubes. Post surgery, his concentration and grades improved. Now, in his early teens, he continues to do well under periodic observation,” said S M Balaji, Senior Consultant, Maxillofacial Surgeon, Balaji Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai.
Tamil Nadu has long been recognised as a front-runner in the country in establishing a fairly robust healthcare infrastructure that helped the state stay much ahead on basic health indicators. While it has for long attracted patients from other parts of the country, in recent years, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a hub for medical tourism with an annual increase in the footfall of patients coming from foreign countries.
A key factor that has put the state’s hospitals on the global map for health tourism is its early adoption of cutting-edge technology, which is enabling the medical facilities to offer healthcare services, at a fraction of cost compared to developed countries, without compromising on quality.
Around 20 years ago, people from Tamil Nadu and India used to travel abroad for high-end medical care. But today, the scenario has reversed with patients from over 50 countries travelling to Tamil Nadu for complex medical treatments; thanks to highly skilled medical professionals, cutting-edge technology and well-equipped infrastructure. Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leader in introducing these superior technologies, which makes it an epicentre of medical tourism, says Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospital, Chennai.
Cost effective treatment and hospitality are also reasons why people from abroad travel to the state. In Tamil Nadu, not only private hospitals, but also government hospitals continue to introduce new technologies in diagnostic and therapeutic services.
As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies in diagnosis, treatment and patient monitoring became an integral part of medical care in the state in private sector, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the first ‘Robotic Surgery Centre’ in government sector at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate in 2022.
Since the set up of the facility, the hospital has performed around 300 robotic surgeries, including 140 oncology-related procedures. Robotic surgeries are performed in the surgical gastroenterology, cardio thoracic, urology and endocrine specialities, said Dr D Suresh Kumar, Professor of Surgical Oncology, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.
The first heart valve replacement robotic surgery in the country in the government sector was performed on a vicenarian recently, said Dr V Ananda Kumar, Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.
The surgery which costs around Rs 5-7 lakh in private hospitals was done free of cost at the hospital. The health department has also introduced PET CT scan and cath labs in the government hospital, apart from advanced radiation therapy techniques.
Rising footfall of international patients
Not only private hospitals, but government hospitals also receive international patients. From January to December 2024, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, a premium institution in Chennai, treated five patients from Ethiopia, six from Bangladesh, one patient each from Argentina and Geneva, according to the hospital data.
“Hospitals in Tamil Nadu have become leaders in robotic-assisted surgeries treating patients with a wide range of issues. We use predictive analytics and remote patient monitoring technologies, thereby making healthcare safer and faster. AI powered radio-diagnostic reporting tools have cut down the patient waiting time by 85%. Introduction of AI and technology as a whole has freed up doctors for more interactive patient encounters.
This is helping in improving accessibility, affordability, quality of care, patient experience and creating a better working environment. Moreover, the adoption of AI and technology in non-clinical areas of healthcare like inventory management and medical record documentation have helped optimise resources and make healthcare more affordable,” said Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy.
A look into innovations adopted by private hospitals
With the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, private hospitals in the state are contributing towards improving the safety of medical services, while augmenting efficiency and affordability.
“In digital imaging, we use AI to do a pre-read on our CT scans which enables our radiologists to make faster and more accurate decisions. AI also helps accelerate our backend processes using voice to text and generative AI driven automations,” says Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospitals.
“We have also introduced the 4th Generation Da Vinci Robotic System for surgeries and transplants. This advanced robotic technology offers precision and minimally invasive procedures, resulting in reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery for patients. All our beds are connected using Internet of Things (IoT), which provides real-time information about our patients to our doctors, ensuring round-the-clock quality critical care,” added Selvaraj.
According to Dr V P Chandrasekaran, Chief Operating Officer, SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, technological advancements like AI are dramatically changing diagnostic complexity, enabling faster and more precise identification of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular issues, and neurological disorders. Through algorithmic learning, our doctors can analyse vast amounts of data using AI. This results in early diagnosis and customised treatment plans that significantly improve patient outcomes.
These technological advancements minimise human error and enhance the safety of medical procedures. They are boosting efficiency, affordability, and safety of medical services, besides improving patient care for various health conditions. Tamil Nadu is increasingly being recognised for its adoption of cutting-edge technologies.
In the robotic surgery domain, the state leads the way, offering patients minimally invasive procedures. Robotic-assisted surgeries allow minimal incisions, faster recovery and reduced overall treatment costs. This is advantageous for patients in rural areas, as it reduces the need for extended hospitalisation and ensures difficult procedures are performed with high-quality and accuracy, added Dr Chandrasekaran.
“Apollo Hospitals has been addressing the challenge of rising healthcare costs and making high-end medical technology more accessible through a multifaceted approach. Our key strategies include, focus on minimally invasive techniques and day care surgeries,” said Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.
Day care surgery significantly reduces healthcare costs by eliminating the need for overnight hospital stays, which in turn lowers expenses associated with room and board, prolonged nursing care, and extended medication administration. Minimally invasive techniques employed in many day care procedures lead to faster recovery, reducing the need for extensive post-operative care and minimising the risk of hospital-acquired infections, all contributing to substantial financial savings for both patients and healthcare systems, Venkatasalam pointed out.
Recently, Apollo Hospitals launched a clinical AI assistant. This tool is designed to aid doctors in clinical decision-making by providing access to vast amounts of medical information, research, and best practices. The goal is to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline treatment planning, and ultimately improve patient outcomes, he said.
“We have formed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to leverage cloud computing and AI technologies. This collaboration aims to develop and deploy AI-powered solutions for various clinical and operational applications, enhance the patient experience through personalised digital services, and improve data analytics and insights for better healthcare management,” he added.
Technologies in eye care Dr Jayapratha Selvaraj, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai said that AI and robotics are transforming the landscape of healthcare, making diagnostics and patient management more efficient and accessible worldwide. In ophthalmology, these technologies play a crucial role in enhancing precision, streamlining treatments, and expanding access to expert care.
For instance, cataract surgery has evolved with robotic-assisted techniques and Femto -Second Laser Anterior Capsulotomy, a type of laser eye surgery. These are used to enhance precision, minimise human error, and improve visual outcomes. With robotic automation, the procedure becomes safer, more predictable, and ensures a faster recovery, making it ideal for both local and international patients seeking quick and high-quality care, said Dr Jayapratha. State-of-the-art laser vision correction SMILE PRO – The latest generation of small-incision lenticule extraction is used to ensure minimal discomfort, faster recovery, and superior visual clarity.
Femto-Second LASIK – A bladeless, highly precise procedure customised to each patient’s corneal structure for optimal results.
PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) – Ideal for patients with thinner corneas or specific lifestyle needs, delivering excellent long-term vision outcomes.
Cutting edge diagnostic tools like Optical Coherence Tomography & Angiography (OCT & OCTA), high-resolution imaging used for retinal, corneal, and glaucoma assessments, pentacam, advanced corneal topography used for precise evaluations in refractive surgery and keratoconus detection; technologies like Anterior Segment Optical Coherence Tomography (ASOCT), used for detailed imaging of the anterior eye segment, enable early disease detection and precise treatment planning, enhancing patient outcomes, said Dr Jayapratha.
AI-driven analytics customise treatment plans based on a patient’s unique eye structure, medical history, and real-time diagnostic data, ensuring optimal surgical outcomes with minimal intervention. It also allows seamless follow-up as post-surgical recovery can be monitored remotely with AI-enabled imaging and teleconsultations, ensuring continuity of care without requiring frequent hospital visits, Jayapratha added.
As opined by doctors, continuous efforts of hospitals in the state to adopt and innovate would make Tamil Nadu the front runner in affordable, safe and effective healthcare for people from all walks of life and all corners of the world.