Innovative Health infrastructure: Catalysing cutting-edge tech for medical care

CHENNAI: Born with Pierre Robin Syndrome — a rare condition causing a severely small lower jaw, limited mouth opening, and a fused temporomandibular joint-joint that connects jaw to skull — a 4.5-year-old Stephen* from Singapore was struggling to concentrate in class. Due to a feeling of constant fatigue, he often slept during lectures, and his school performance declined owing to worsening obstructive sleep apnea. Even the ‘best doctors’ in Singapore could only offer palliative care, until he reached his early teens and opted for corrective surgery. It was then, his parents decided to bring him to Tamil Nadu hoping to correct his congenital deformity.



“After careful evaluation, I performed a cutting-edge paediatric bilateral distraction osteogenesis to lengthen his lower jaw and treated the jaw ankylosis. This successfully corrected his sleep apnea and the boy was saved from breathing through tracheostomy tubes. Post surgery, his concentration and grades improved. Now, in his early teens, he continues to do well under periodic observation,” said S M Balaji, Senior Consultant, Maxillofacial Surgeon, Balaji Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai.

Tamil Nadu has long been recognised as a front-runner in the country in establishing a fairly robust healthcare infrastructure that helped the state stay much ahead on basic health indicators. While it has for long attracted patients from other parts of the country, in recent years, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a hub for medical tourism with an annual increase in the footfall of patients coming from foreign countries.

A key factor that has put the state’s hospitals on the global map for health tourism is its early adoption of cutting-edge technology, which is enabling the medical facilities to offer healthcare services, at a fraction of cost compared to developed countries, without compromising on quality.

Around 20 years ago, people from Tamil Nadu and India used to travel abroad for high-end medical care. But today, the scenario has reversed with patients from over 50 countries travelling to Tamil Nadu for complex medical treatments; thanks to highly skilled medical professionals, cutting-edge technology and well-equipped infrastructure. Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leader in introducing these superior technologies, which makes it an epicentre of medical tourism, says Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospital, Chennai.

Cost effective treatment and hospitality are also reasons why people from abroad travel to the state. In Tamil Nadu, not only private hospitals, but also government hospitals continue to introduce new technologies in diagnostic and therapeutic services.