 ISRO to spread its wings in Kulasekarapattinam

THOOTHUKUDI: As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spreads its wings with eye on the sky, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) Complex being built at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi may help the space organisation capture new avenues. The construction of the satellite complex, which started with a groundbreaking ceremony led by Satish Dhawan Space Centre Director A Rajarajan on March 5, is expected to be completed in two years.

The spaceport is being commissioned on 2,233 acres spanning Padukkapathu and Mathavankurichi villages in Tiruchendur taluk and Pallakurichi of Sathankulam taluk in Thoothukudi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the spaceport on February 28, 2024.

The three major facilities of the Kulasekarapattinam SSLV launch complex are Upper State Assembly Facilities (UAF-1 & UAF-2) for the preparation of the second and third stages of the 3-stage SSL vehicle and Launch Service Building (LSB).

The complex is primarily to address the polar launches of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV) aimed at capturing the global launch service market for small satellites of up to 500kg. SSLV development has been completed, and the vehicle is ready for commercial production.

Speaking to TNIE, ISRO Chairman and Secretary of Department of Space Dr V Narayanan said that 95% of the land acquisition for Kulasekarapattinam spaceport has been completed. The work of the spaceport, which is part of the second launch complex after the one in Sriharikota, has been expedited as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned to elevate India’s standing among developed nations.

SSLVs are capable of taking payloads of up to 400 to 500 kg, Narayanan said, comparing them to the ISRO’s first experimental satellite launch vehicle SLV3 developed in 1980s, which was capable of carrying just 40 kg.

Referring to the space sector reforms of 2020, Narayanan said, “We must place a lot of satellites on the sky to surge ahead in various fields. This cannot be achieved only by ISRO. We must help private partners, youth, and startups to enter space industry, including in areas such as satellite building, rocket building, and launching”.

The sector offers a huge growth potential, and space enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs must grab this opportunity, he said. The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport will kindle the scientific temper in youth, Narayanan said.

“Many private researchers have built rockets for varied purposes and they are in need of rocket launcher support to place them in precise orbits. The Kulasekarapattinam launch complex will support them in their endeavour,” Narayanan said.

Narayanan said the country has two launch complexes, the Sriharikota launch complex with two launch pads, and the Kulasekarapattinam complex with one launch pad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the go-ahead to build the third launch pad at Sriharikota as our demand for launch pads has increased manifold, Narayanan said.

The ISRO director said the Kulasekarapattinam SSLV Launch Complex work will be completed and the launch of rockets will begin in two years. Once the project is completed, India will have four launch pads, and the country’s space ecosystem will grow substantially, he said.

Narayanana also said ISRO is developing Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV) capable of taking a payload of 30,000 kg to the lower orbit. The NGLV will be sent from the third launch pad in Sriharikota. The NGLV can be also modified to take humans to space. It would also help increase the frequency of launches by startups, Narayanan said.