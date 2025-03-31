Neknamalai’s uphill battle: A village’s struggle for road, healthcare, and survival

TIRUPATTUR: Sweat drips from his forehead as 74-year-old Margabandu M slowly climbs the stony terrain of Neknamalai Hills in Tirupattur, braving the 37-degree heat. Panting, he stops under a neem tree for relief. “Idhu enga oor AC (this is the air-conditioner of our village),” he says, inviting us into the shade. He carries a manjapai full of vegetables—his supply for the next few days. After resting for an hour, he resumes his long trek home, the hills stretching endlessly before him.

About 650 people, mostly engaged in agriculture, live in this hill village, 10 km from Vaniyambadi. The village is part of Neknamalai panchayat, which has around 1,998 people, including those at Purushothama Kuppam and A D Colony in the foothills. Like everyone in Neknamalai, Margabandu walks nearly 10 km for essentials—4 km on a perilous hill road, fraught with loose stones, uneven terrain and steep inclines, and another 6 km on the plains to reach Vaniyambadi. Even single riders on two-wheelers struggle on the muddy, twisting path.

“It takes about two hours to walk four kilometers; now, at my age, it will take me three,” he tells TNIE. “I have to make such trips every three to four days for vegetables.”

But vegetables are not the only thing villagers carry through this path. During medical emergencies, they transport the sick in a doli—a cloth sling tied to a bamboo stick— as ambulances can’t reach them. G Varadan, a resident, recalls how last September, 65-year-old Munisamy collapsed after walking nearly seven kilometers to a medical shop and died before treatment. Similarly, Govidan, suffering from low blood pressure, died before reaching the hospital in Vaniyambadi. Swaminathan, another resident with low BP, met the same fate while heading to Alangayam, he said.