Nellai schoolteachers sensitised to issues of trans students

TIRUNELVELI: A virtual sensitisation workshop on transgender persons was conducted for government school teachers in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Kalaimamani awardee and transgender rights activist P Sudha, who was the guest speaker, elaborated on the social challenges faced by transgender persons. She provided insights into the psychological challenges experienced by students displaying gender non-conforming traits and guided teachers on how to approach such students with sensitivity. She also spoke about the government initiatives aimed at their welfare, relevant laws, and various schemes introduced for their upliftment.

Presiding over the session, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M Sivakumar underscored the necessity of fostering a safe environment for the transgender community and emphasised the pivotal role of teachers in ensuring their access to education.

During the interactive session, teachers’ queries were addressed. Vaikunda Raja, a teacher from Pappankulam, suggested incorporating topics on the transgender community into the school curriculum to foster better understanding among students. His proposal was welcomed by fellow teacher Karthikeyan.

“Suba, a teacher from Papanasam, recommended the establishment of a dedicated helpline for transgenders, similar to the existing support system available for women and children,” M Sivakumar added.