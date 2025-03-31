Not anyone’s enemy, ready to be cadre: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai stated that he has told the party’s high command he is ready to work as a cadre. “You should understand the meaning of it,” he said, adding BJP has no role in AIADMK’s internal issues.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport on Sunday, Annamalai said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that BJP and AIADMK have launched formal talks for an alliance was the final word on the issue.

He further said he was not anyone’s enemy and did not oppose any political leader personally. “No one should suffer because of my stance. I remain committed to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and growth of BJP in the state.”

Answering questions about his earlier criticism of AIADMK and its leaders, Annamalai said, “When there are ideological differences, it is necessary to express our position firmly, which is what I did.” When asked about his Delhi visit and meeting with BJP leaders, he refused to divulge details but said he spoke about the situation in TN and steps needed to push the state forward.

Annamalai alleged there was a big scam in the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in TN. “The state received `39,339 crore in the last four years for the scheme from the centre. With low rural population, TN has received more funds and that confirms somebody is looting it,” he said.