Crisis of epic proportions

#SaveTiruvannamalai is now the latest battle cry on X, with Tamil nationalists up in arms about the so-called “Telugu invasion” of the Arunachala Temple. Their grievance? Apparently, too many Telugu devotees are visiting, yet there are no Tamil signboards in sight-clearly, a crisis of epic proportions. But here’s the fun part: They share AI-generated fake images to strengthen their case, confidently passing them off as “proof.” Because who needs facts when outrage feels so much better? Our keyboard warriors have always skipped the tiny details of verifying anything before setting the internet on fire. Nothing new; it’s just another day on X.-Rajalakshmi Sampath

Mumbo jumbo!

Things took a comedic twist during the Tiruchy city corporation’s budget meeting on March 28. Tensions between the DMK and AIADMK skyrocketed as accusations flew about funds being funneled into Panjappur projects, leading to a budget mess. When things seemed dire, a rookie councillor stole the spotlight, admitting, “I don’t get all this accounting mumbo jumbo!” His candid confession had everyone laughing, and he cheekily suggested an accounting class before the next meeting. With AIADMK members storming out in protest, the remaining councillors rallied around the budget, though it was the newbie’s hilarious honesty that genuinely saved the day-proving laughter is the best policy!-Jose K Joseph

The infamous chair

Last week in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK MLAs Agri S S Krishnamoorthy and Sengottaiyan were deep in conversation, utterly oblivious to the world. Enter Coimbatore MLA Amman Arjunan, who was promptly invited to take a seat only to discover it was the infamous chair of former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS). Arjunan, looking like he’d just spotted a snake, quickly declined, exclaiming, “I don’t want that seat!” He hurried to his designated spot, likely picturing OPS rising from the shadows. But not to be deterred, Krishnamoorthy playfully nudged him to sit down anyway. Arjunan shot back, “Under no circumstances!” which made the duo laugh. Clearly, OPS’s seat is more cursed than coveted among the MLAs! -S Kumaresan

Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E