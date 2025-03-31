PMK slams TN government for lack of jobs for aspiring Tamil teachers

CHENNAI: The PMK has demanded that the state government provide a monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 to Tamil graduates who have remained unemployed for over five years.

Party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement on Sunday, expressed concerns over the lack of jobs for aspiring Tamil teachers.

“Despite earning degrees in Tamil, including undergraduate (BA), postgraduate (MA), MPhil and PhD qualifications, alongside BEd, over 50,000 aspiring Tamil teachers in Tamil Nadu remain unemployed or underemployed. Many have been waiting for over 25 years, forced to take up unrelated work due to a lack of opportunities. Experts attribute their plight to the state government’s policies.”

He further said that in government schools, Tamil is a compulsory subject. However, dedicated Tamil teacher posts are not created at the primary and middle school levels, leaving qualified teachers without employment.