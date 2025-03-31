Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary: Winter havens for winged wanderers

CHENNAI: Spread across 37,733 hectares on the Coromandel Coast in the Nagapattinam district, the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary – declared a Ramsar site in 2002 for its ecological importance – every year takes thousands of species of migratory birds under its wings. A salient coastal ecosystem known for its diverse habitats, the sanctuary, which includes the Great Vedaranyam Swamp and Talaignayar Reserve, has been a keystone in the country’s conservation efforts since its establishment in 1967.

Although identified with hosting the Greater Flamingo, which arrives to feed in the brackish waters of the swamp, the sanctuary is a vital wintering ground for sundry other migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia, and the Himalayas. Annually, over the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) – comprising 29 countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and Maldives – migratory birds take the non-stop haul from the Arctic and European regions during winter in South Asia, and reach the coastal swamps in Point Calimere between November and March. These birds follow specific flying patterns, engage in unique nesting and foraging behaviours, and play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. Some birds, such as the Bar-headed Goose, are known to fly over the Himalayas to reach Tamil Nadu’s lakes. Other notable species arriving at the sanctuary include the Black-tailed Godwit, Eurasian Curlew, Spot-billed Pelican, Northern Pintail, Common Teal, Garganey, Grey Plover, Ruddy Turnstone, and Whimbrel.

The area’s unique mangrove ecosystem serves as a breeding ground for several fish species, supporting the livelihood of local fishing communities. The saline mudflats and freshwater pools provide an ideal habitat for crustaceans and mollusks, attracting waders and shorebirds.