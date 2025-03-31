Politics is taking a toll on Tamil culture: Governor RN Ravi

MAYILADUTHURAI: While crediting Kambar for bringing “Lord Ram into the hearts of the common people”, Governor R N Ravi on Sunday said the Chola-era poet’s contributions remain unappreciated due to politics’ “toll” on culture.

Inaugurating the eight-day Kamba Ramayana Festival organised by the Union Ministry of Culture’s South Zone Cultural Centre at Therazendur — believed to be Kambar’s native — in Mayiladuthurai, Ravi said, “Kambar inspired poets in other languages. While poet Valmiki’s Ramayan was understood only by intellectuals, Kambar brought Ram into the hearts of the common people. However, his contributions are not fully appreciated in Tamil Nadu.”

“When we discuss Tamil culture, one should talk about Kambar and Kamba Ramayanam. But hardly anybody does so. Politics has done so much damage,” he added.

The governor also inaugurated the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)’s photo exhibition, ‘Ramayana sculptural panels through the eyes of Kamban’ at the ASI site in Kambarmedu.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great devotee” of Tamil language and culture, Ravi said that the PM promoted them more than any other leader. “The PM was deeply concerned when I shared with him the decline of Kambar’s legacy in the state,” the governor added.