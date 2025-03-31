Sea change in Pamban rail bridge

RAMANATHAPURAM: Every great era has its transition. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar with a record 100 hundreds had to go and pass the torch to the player waiting in the wings. While it was fantastic to watch him bat every time, we know all good things must come to an end. But the contribution of a player of his class to the game is never forgotten.

Quite similar is the story of the Pamban railway sea bridge, which connects Rameswaram island to the mainland.

If Sachin is a marvellous batter, the first sea bridge of India is an engineering marvel. If the master blaster is the ‘Man of the Century’, the British-era rail bridge too has a century of yeoman service to its credit. If the Mumbai batter has called it quits, the old sea bridge too is no longer in use. If the thought of Sachin’s farewell speech makes one emotional, the Scherzer-designed wonder in the Bay of Bengal too creates a bridge to the past.

Sachin had the fright of his life when he was diagnosed with a career-threatening tennis-elbow injury in 2004. But he made a remarkable recovery after surgery in 2005 and returned to the sport. Similarly, the old rail bridge too went off the track when a cyclone washed away the Pamban-Dhanushkodi passenger train (with 200-odd passengers on board) along with sections of the bridge on December 23, 1964. None of the passengers survived. But the railways restored the service on the bridge within 67 days.

When the time came Sachin handed on the baton to the likes of King Kohli whose drive, talent and ability to rise to the big occasion separated him from the boys, likewise the old Pamban bridge has also given way to a new state-of-the-art bridge built with a cutting-edge technology, bringing a sea change in infrastructure projects. The new bridge is expected to be inaugurated soon.