Seven new leprosy cases detected in special drive in Kovai, 1,362 under treatment

COIMBATORE: The District Health Department has completed its month-long leprosy Screening drive in select hotspots in rural areas, and identified seven new cases.

Officials said 72 cases of leprosy were detected during a similar drive held last year, and currently, 1,365 individuals are undergoing treatment across the district.

As part of the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC), the health department conducted intensive door-to-door screening in Periyapothu and Somanur villages, which were identified as high-risk areas. The survey, launched on February 14, concluded in the second week of March.

“After detecting a few new cases in these villages, we conducted detailed door-to-door screenings. Our initial target was to cover 5.20 lakh people, and we achieved 95 per cent reaching 4.96 lakh individuals. Seven new cases were identified, all among adults,” said Dr P Sivakumari, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Leprosy), Coimbatore.

In addition to the 1,365 people who are already receiving treatment, the 72 people identified over the last year (April 2024 - March 2025) and seven people identified now are given medical care and monitored regularly, Sivakumari stated.

She added that all leprosy patients would be included in the Disability Prevention and Medical Rehabilitation (DPMR) program, which offers medical treatment, rehabilitation support, and financial assistance.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, leprosy is a curable disease if diagnosed early. Patients with Paucibacillary (PB) leprosy require six months of treatment, while those with Multibacillary (MB) leprosy need a year-long treatment. Poor immunity, unhygienic living conditions, and unhealthy practices contribute to the spread of the disease.