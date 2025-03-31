Sharath Kamal: Table topper!

CHENNAI: For many reasons, the World Table Tennis Star Contender, in Chennai in March 2025, had great significance from an Indian point of view. After almost 25 years as a professional athlete, five-time Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medallist A Sharath Kamal will walk into the sunset.
At 42, still one of the top paddlers in the country, Sharath announced earlier this month that the event would be his last. The highest-rated Indian believes that a world-class tournament like the WTT Star Contender will be a big boost for Indian table tennis. “The field is strong in the Star Contender with Tomokazu Harimoto and Hugo Calderano, World No. 4 and 5, respectively, participating,” he had said. “I think this will also give the Indians a good chance to go deeper into the draw. Manika Batra, myself, Sreeja Akula or in the men’s doubles, we have the top seeds in Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Winning a tournament, an international one in India, is one of the best things that can happen to our players,” said Sharath.
Arguably India’s finest table tennis player, the Chennai-based legend has inspired hundreds of youngsters who have taken up the sport. Sharath learned the ropes from his father A Srinivasa Rao and uncle Muralidhara Rao before going on to conquer one peak after another in his illustrious career. He has won six gold medals in the Commonwealth Games (13 medals overall in five editions) and two medals at the Asian Games too. “I have Commonwealth Games medals and Asian Games medals. An Olympic medal is something I don’t have in my cupboard. I hope I can live that dream through the upcoming younger talent,” he said while announcing his retirement.
A career of resilience
Sharath’s journey has been a fruitful one with several highs in a career spanning over two decades. “It’s tough to define one fine moment in my career. That’s also because it’s been a very long career. In 2006, I won the Commonwealth Games Gold for the first time. An Indian winning in table tennis, a gold medal, that was a very special moment then. But then, in 2022, coming back after 16 years and winning three gold medals and a silver, was even better,” said Sharath, before adding, “It’s very tough to say which one is the best.
But, personally, I had two really good outings. One was at the Olympic Games when I played Ma Long, the Olympic champion. That was one of the finest matches I got to play. For me, the biggest thing that changed the face of Indian table tennis is the Asian Games medals in 2018. For the first time in 60 years, Indian table tennis got a medal at the Asian Games. Especially beating the world champions, Japan, in the quarterfinals. And then me, pairing up with Manika Batra and getting another bronze medal.”
Sharath’s father Srinivasa Rao has always maintained that his son lived his dream. “In my Class 10, when I had to decide if I wanted to pick between academics and sports, that choice was left to me. My parents didn’t decide that for me. Of course, my father wanted me to play the sport. My mother wanted me to go in the academic direction.
But I chose sport. At the same time, academics was not a compromise. So, I made sure that I did my graduation. Thanks to my school and my college for supporting me through that process. And I think at that moment, of course, it was a tough time. Five years before I could win the first national title. So, those times were testing. But I’m really happy that I could pass through those years. And thanks to my coaches and my family, the people around that I believed,’’ Sharath said.
Time for new beginnings
Sharath has been part of the Indian Olympic Association and is keen to give back to the game in any capacity, both at the state and national level. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will be keen to use his experience, and sources from Sharath’s family insist that something concrete is on the cards. His father’s academy had been rechristened as SK Academy where the veteran is expected to be involved. Srinivasa Rao insists that his son would be a good coach and also an administrator. Rao believes that Sharath knows what it takes to be a professional player and his experience would be invaluable for youngsters. Days of following the soon-to-be former athlete in a new innings might not be too far away.