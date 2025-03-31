Sharath Kamal: Table topper!

CHENNAI: For many reasons, the World Table Tennis Star Contender, in Chennai in March 2025, had great significance from an Indian point of view. After almost 25 years as a professional athlete, five-time Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medallist A Sharath Kamal will walk into the sunset.

At 42, still one of the top paddlers in the country, Sharath announced earlier this month that the event would be his last. The highest-rated Indian believes that a world-class tournament like the WTT Star Contender will be a big boost for Indian table tennis. “The field is strong in the Star Contender with Tomokazu Harimoto and Hugo Calderano, World No. 4 and 5, respectively, participating,” he had said. “I think this will also give the Indians a good chance to go deeper into the draw. Manika Batra, myself, Sreeja Akula or in the men’s doubles, we have the top seeds in Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Winning a tournament, an international one in India, is one of the best things that can happen to our players,” said Sharath.

Arguably India’s finest table tennis player, the Chennai-based legend has inspired hundreds of youngsters who have taken up the sport. Sharath learned the ropes from his father A Srinivasa Rao and uncle Muralidhara Rao before going on to conquer one peak after another in his illustrious career. He has won six gold medals in the Commonwealth Games (13 medals overall in five editions) and two medals at the Asian Games too. “I have Commonwealth Games medals and Asian Games medals. An Olympic medal is something I don’t have in my cupboard. I hope I can live that dream through the upcoming younger talent,” he said while announcing his retirement.

A career of resilience

Sharath’s journey has been a fruitful one with several highs in a career spanning over two decades. “It’s tough to define one fine moment in my career. That’s also because it’s been a very long career. In 2006, I won the Commonwealth Games Gold for the first time. An Indian winning in table tennis, a gold medal, that was a very special moment then. But then, in 2022, coming back after 16 years and winning three gold medals and a silver, was even better,” said Sharath, before adding, “It’s very tough to say which one is the best.