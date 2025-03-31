Sugar recovery dips in Dharmapuri, farmers seek government help

DHARMAPURI: Stating that the recovery rate has been reducing, farmers supplying sugarcane for cruching to the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar Mill in Harur have urged the government and the mill authorities to improve cultivation area in the district. According to farmers, in 2023-24, the sugar recovery rate in the mill was 10.65% and it came down to 10.43% this year.

Subramaniya Siva Cooperative sugar Mill is one of the best performing mills in Tamil Nadu with high recovery rate and profit. In 2022, the mill recorded a 10,94% recovery rate and in 2023-24, it was 10.65. This year, the recovery rate was only 10.43%. Farmers said lack of quality buds, lack of awareness on pest control, lack of water management techniques and lack of insurance have impacted sugarcane production in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, N Annadurai from Pappireddipatti said, “We had a target of about 14,000 acres of sugarcane. Because of the intense drought last year only 5,000 acres were available, the rest had just wilted away. A little amount of sugarcane from Mohanur and Palacode were also brought here and a little over 1.15 lakh Mt of cane was crushed. The mill has the capacity to crush over four lakh metric tonnes. This year’s low recovery rate has resulted in farmers facing losses of at least Rs 150 per tonne.”

Another farmer, S Chinnasamy from Harur said, “While lack of water and climate plays a significant role in sugarcane decline, it is not the only factor for low recovery rates. We need assistance from the mills. The mill needs to provide the best buds, introduce sub surface irrigation and ensure pest attacks are contained. Because the mills fail to do these, farmers lose cane quality which impacts recovery.”

N Murali, a farmer from Morappur said, “Untimely opening of mills for grinding operations have also impacted recovery rate. Mills must operate at the optimal time between October and November. Opening mills early or delaying crushing would naturally impact yield quality. The 2024- 25 mill operations began on January, so the recovery rate is low.”

Collector R Sadheesh said, “Based on farmers’ request, we have asked both the mills in Harur and Palacode to provide a detailed action plan to improve yield and recovery rate. We will take steps to improve overall capabilities of mills and yield which will improve recovery rate.”