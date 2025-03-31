Tale of TNMSC: A pioneering drug procurement model for the country

CHENNAI: Lakshmanan (name changed), a sexagenarian, who regularly gets medicines for his neurological condition from the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, still remembers how the supply and packaging of medicines used to be terrible at the facility years back, unlike these days.

Shortage of essential medicines, sporadic supply and poor packaging of clinical drugs remained a major concern in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu, particularly in the early 1990s, making reforms in procurement methods necessary to supply quality medicines to the poor, without any shortage. The necessity of the situation forced the state government to find a long-term solution, which turned into reality in 1994, with the establishment of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited (TNMSC), under the Companies Act, 1956.

Fast forward to 2025, pharmacists in government hospitals are now busy storing fresh stocks of medicines, and distributing appropriate ones to the patients lined up at the pharmacy counters. “Now the packaging looks attractive and the medicines are of good quality," adds Lakshmanan, who collects his drugs every 15 days or occasionally every week. “If there is a short supply of stocks, they give me drugs for a week, and ask me to come later. But, not once has there been a complete shortage of drugs and I was turned down,” he noted.

According to R Poornalingam, former health secretary, who was instrumental in setting up TNMSC, the corporation was established when there was a perennial shortage of drugs, coupled with quality issues. Hence, the state government wanted to reform the procurement to supply quality medicines, sans shortage.

“The TNMSC operates on a supply chain management system and is IT driven. It took one-and-a-half years for us to set up the company. Since then, there has been no shortage of medicines at public health facilities, nor any compromise on quality. The procurement system was transparent and system-driven, such that TNMSC could procure medicines at competitive rates. This saved 36% of the drug budget for the health department. Around 300 medicines in the Essential Medicines List of World Health Organization (WHO) were procured and distributed, meeting 90% of the people’s needs,” Poornalingam said.